Steve To Jerry: Sorry, I'm Not Taking You Back

Steve Ballmer dismisses the idea of a Yahoo acquisition…but leaves open the possibility of a search partnership:



“We made an offer, we made another offer … We moved on,” Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer told a business luncheon in Sydney on Friday when asked for the firm’s plans after a partnership between Yahoo and Google Inc fell through this week.

“We tried at one point to do a partnership around search … and that didn’t work either, and we moved on and they moved on. We are not interested in going back and re-looking at an acquisition. I don’t know why they would be either, frankly,” Ballmer said.

He added that he thought there were still opportunities for some kind of partnership around search.

We don’t think Steve is bluffing. We think he really has moved on. But we also note that this is Steve Ballmer we’re talking about: He could always just wake up one morning and change his mind.

