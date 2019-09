Here’s the first jab at Google from Steve Jobs on stage at WWDC. What happened to not being rude, Steve?



Looks like Steve is saying you can use Google all you want, but if you want to get paid, Apple’s apps are the way to go.

Photo from Gdgt’s live blog.

Photo: GDGT

