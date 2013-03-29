The Guy Who Gave Tiger Woods A Legendary Putting Lesson Before His Hot Streak Is Now The Hottest Guru In Golf

Ever since PGA Tour veteran Steve Stricker gave him an hour-long putting lesson three weeks ago, Tiger Woods has been on fire.



He won at Doral and Bay Hill, and his solid putting was the main reason.

So what exactly did Stricker do?

According to Dave Shedloski of Golf Digest, he just told Tiger to tweak the angle of his putter. He explained, “The ball was forward and his hands were back, and he was missing it both ways and having trouble with distance control.”

The lesson has taken on a life of its own after Tiger’s two wins, and now Stricker says players are coming from left and right for advice. He told the Golf Channel:

“I’ve had three, four, five guys come by today and ask if they could get a putting lesson. I’m hearing it all over the place.”

Another putting guru, Dave Stockon Sr., told Stricker that he shouldn’t be so public about giving guys lessons. But Stricker seems pleased that Tiger gave him a shout out after winning, even if it means other players are now hounding him (via Golf Channel):

“We’ve talked putting a lot before and whether something really clicked this time for him, I don’t know. I mean, he seemed happy when I left him on that Wednesday, and to throw me a bone like did he at the end of the tournament, it was very nice. He doesn’t do that very often, so that was nice. I didn’t see that coming.”

Stricker is still ranked 8th in the world, so he might regret creating a monster if Tiger’s game really takes off over the next few months.

But for now he seems grateful that he’s getting so much credit for Tiger’s resurgence.

