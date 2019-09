Steve Stricker has been in contention throughout his first round play Thursday at the British Open, only going over par on one of his first 13 holes.



But no shot was bigger than Stricker’s eagle on the 13th hole that brought him to -4 and within two shots of leader Adam Scott (via World of Isaac).

Photo: @WorldofIsaac

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.