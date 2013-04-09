Texas Congressman Has The Most Hardcore Republican Tribute To Margaret Thatcher

Amid the myriad tributes to conservative icon Margaret Thatcher, Texas Congressman Steve Stockman definitely stands out as the most hardcore — and combative — fan of the former British Prime Minister.



After learning of Thatcher’s death this morning, Stockman tweeted this conservative call-to-arms:

Twitter/@SteveWorks4YouHe elaborated in an extensive statement posted to his House website, using Thatcher’s death as an opportunity to slam President Barack Obama and other “leftists.”

Here’s the full text:

This morning we mark the loss of one of the greatest champions of human freedom, Baroness Margaret Thatcher, who as the United Kingdom’s first female Prime Minister led a nation out of economic misery and into a new age of strength and prosperity.

Like Barack Obama, Baroness Thatcher inherited a country that was demoralized, economically broken and bankrupted by expansive government. Unlike Obama, Baroness Thatcher restored prosperity and optimism. Where Obama has failed, Baroness Thatcher succeeded. While Obama forges chains of dependency and government bloat, Baroness Thatcher took a sledgehammer to the machinery of liberalism. Baroness Thatcher’s record of creating explosive economic growth and a stronger nation by embracing conservative values makes the utter failure of Obama’s stale liberalism starker and more disturbing.

Baroness Thatcher created prosperity by rejecting politics of consensus demanded by her liberal opponents, which she derided as “the process of abandoning all beliefs, principles, values and policies. So it is something in which no one believes and to which no one objects.” She believed in one thing, the power of human freedom to improve lives, create prosperity and renew a nation’s spirit.

She is still hated by leftists who would rather live in equalised misery than allow people to achieve as much as they can work for, leftists who now hold the levers of government in the United States and hurl personal invectives because they cannot deny she left her countrymen stronger and more prosperous.

While many mourn, Baroness Thatcher reminded us “I fight on I fight to win.” The best way to honour Baroness Thatcher is to crush liberalism and sweep it into the dustbin of history. What are you doing this morning to defeat liberal politicians?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.