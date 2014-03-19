Watch A Congressman Joke About Taking Drugs And Imagining A Conservative New York City

Texas Congressman and unsuccessful Senate candidate Steve Stockman sat down for an interview with Brooklyn GOP Radio earlier this month. Footage of the conversation was released Monday, and it shows Stockman joking about having a drug-induced vision of a conservative New York City.

“I hope your show gets picked up on all the stations, that New York becomes conservative,” Stockman told the hosts with a laugh. “OK, that’s right I was taking drugs earlier.”

During the interview Stockman also discussed guns, crime, and what he was thinking when he walked out of President Barack Obama’s State of the Union speech in January.

Brooklyn GOP Radio taped its interview with Stockman at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Along with sitting down for the interview, Stockman attended a hot tub party held by the show’s hosts at the confab.

Watch the full interview below. Stockman makes his joke about getting high and envisioning New York turning red around the 5:20 mark.

