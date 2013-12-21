Texas Uber Conservative Combines 'Duck Dynasty' And 'Pajama Boy' Memes In One Amazing Poster

Two of the top stories in the political world this week have (seriously) been the suspension of “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson and “Pajama Boy,” who was the subject of instant ridicule after the Organising For America organisation tweeted a photo of him promoting the Affordable Care Act.

Rep. Steve Stockman (R-Texas), the uber conservative who recently jumped into the Republican primary contest for Senate, combined the two stories into one donation plea that his account tweeted Friday afternoon:

The original version had a typo:

Stockman trails incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, who he compared to “Pajama Boy,” by 44 points, according to one recent poll.

