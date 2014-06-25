Congressman's Chief Of Staff Resigns After Porn Star's Lewd Tweet

AP Congressman Steve Stivers.

A longtime aide to Congressman Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) resigned Tuesday after a porn star reportedly posted a picture of his penis on Twitter.

The lewd photo has since been deleted, Politico reported, but that wasn’t enough for Stivers’ chief of staff, Adam Kuhn, to avoid the fallout.

“Congressman Stivers accepted Adam Kuhn’s resignation today,” Stivers spokeswoman Courtney Whetstone told Business Insider in an email. “The office is not commenting on his personal life.”

Kuhn gave his own statement to Politico apologizing for the incident.

“Over the weekend, I was the victim of an attack on Twitter from a woman I had a relationship with in my personal life,” he said. “I realise and apologise I had used poor judgement in my personal life regarding this relationship. The woman who posted this has reached out to me to apologise.”

The Twitter account apparently belonging to the porn star, Jennifer Roubenes Allbaugh, has been deleted.

