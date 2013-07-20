Here's An Epic Photo Of Steve Spurrier At A Fast Food Restaurant

After stealing the show at SEC Media Day, South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier appeared in this tremendous photo at a nameless fast food restaurant.



Jadeveon Clowney (South Carolina’s phenom defensive end) took the picture and put it on Instagram last night.

The best parts about the photo: Thumbs up, untied tie, indoor sunglasses, not even looking at the fountain soda he’s pouring, the dad in the background.

The Ol’ Ball Coach never looked so good.

