Steve Spurrier Can't Help Himself, Takes Shots At Nick Saban

South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier has never been one to shy away from taking a shot at rival schools and coaches. And in a recent Q&A with ESPN.com (via CBSSports.com), the Ole Ball Coach was up to his old tricks.When asked about having South Carolina’s game against Georgia moved to later in the year, Spurrier explained why he was against the move…



“I don’t know. I sort of always liked playing them that second game because you could always count on them having two or three key players suspended.”

And later, he took a shot at the success Nick Saban has enjoyed at Alabama, and even Kentucky’s John Calipari gets caught in the cross-fire…

“He’s got a nice little gig going, a little bit like (John) Calipari. He tells guys, ‘Hey, three years from now, you’re going to be a first-round pick and go.’ If he wants to be the greatest coach or one of the greatest coaches in college football, to me, he has to go somewhere besides Alabama and win, because they’ve always won there at Alabama.”

Just don’t go to South Carolina. Even the best coaches can’t win there.

