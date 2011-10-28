HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ex-Dodgers Exec Steve Soboroff Is Selling His LA Mansion For $13.6 Million

Meredith Galante
pacific palisades home

Photo: Redfin

Steve Soboroff, a real estate developer and briefly the vice chairman of the Dodgers, just listed his Pacific Palisades home for $13.6 million (via Realtor.com).The house has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a view of a vineyard and a mountain top.

Outdoors is just as insane as the inside with a large lawn perfect for parties, a pool, spa and a basketball court with both the LA Clippers and Lakers logo.

The home is in the guarded Ridgeview Country Estates

The dogs seem to love playing on the lawn

Imagine sun-bathing to that view

And you have a great view of the ocean

Anyone up for a game of cricket?

Take a dip in the pool

This court is perfect to settle the dispute of who L.A.'s true basketball team is

The large windows let in a lot of light

Country style throughout

When in California, do as the Californians do -- drink wine!

The sun room is a great place to curl up with a book

The formal dining room sits at least six

We've never seen green appliances before

We love the hidden fridge in the cabinet

The home office has nice yellow walls, putting you in a good mood while you pay your bills

The breakfast nook has views of the mountain side

The master bedroom is huge

There's a living room inside your bedroom!

The master bathroom is really luxurious

The family room is very cozy

The room would be perfect for a little girl

Every room seems to have a great view

We love the wallpaper here

