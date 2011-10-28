HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ex-Dodgers Exec Steve Soboroff Is Selling His LA Mansion For $13.6 Million

Photo: Redfin

Steve Soboroff, a real estate developer and briefly the vice chairman of the Dodgers, just listed his Pacific Palisades home for $13.6 million (via Realtor.com).The house has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a view of a vineyard and a mountain top.



Outdoors is just as insane as the inside with a large lawn perfect for parties, a pool, spa and a basketball court with both the LA Clippers and Lakers logo.

