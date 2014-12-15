Steve Smith Is Australia's 45th Test Cricket Captain

Photo: Matt Roberts/ Getty.

Steve Smith is Australia’s new vice-captain and will skipper the national cricket team against India this summer if the injured Michael Clarke does not return.

Smith, who will become Australia’s 45th Test cricket captain, is the third-youngest in the country’s cricket history – the second youngest since Kim Hughes, who was also 25 in 1979.

The 25-year-old was recommended by the National Selection Panel last night following news of Michael Clarke’s potentially long-term hamstring injury.

As the severity of Clarke’s injury became apparent, wicket keeper Brad Haddin, who steered Australia to a win in Adelaide, was expected to receive the captaincy, but instead has been named as Smith’s deputy in a signal that CA is looking to the next generation.

Smith’s first-class debut for NSW came in January 2008. He was first picked in the Australian team as leading spinner and batting at No.8 against Pakistan in 2010. He’s played just 23 tests.

Smith will lead the team in the second Test against India at the Gabba, Brisbane, starting on Wednesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.