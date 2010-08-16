Steve Schwarzman On Tax Increases: "It's Like When Hitler Invaded Poland"

Word of mouth says that Blackstone founder Steve Schwarzman got suddenly very passionate when talking about tax hikes in July.



He was speaking to board members of a nonprofit organisation when, apparently, Schwarzman started comparing the proposal to increase taxes on private equity firms to the conditions in Nazi Germany.

Newsweek doesn’t name the charity board in question, nor their sources, but rumour is that Schwarzman said fighting with the administration over the taxes is something like this:

“It’s a war.”

“It’s like when Hitler invaded Poland in 1939.”

Apparently he wasn’t too excited about the proposal to tax carried interest at the normal rate back in 2008, either. Read more at Newsweek >>

