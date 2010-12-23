Steve Schwarzman Launches Investigation To Find Employee Who Leaked Details Of Blackstone's Huge Holiday Bacchanal

Blackstone chief Steve Schwarzman is going CIA on his staff, Fortune says.



Apparently the firm’s HR and IT departments are desperately trying to find out which employee gave the go-ahead for a freelance journalist to crash Blackstone’s massive 25th anniversary-cum-holiday bash at the Met.

Kevin Roose shot a text message to a Blackstone employee asking if his party-crashing plans were a good idea. The Blackstoner replied: “The whole firm will be there. You’ll blend in.”

And thanks to that message we got all sorts of details about the shindig, from food selection, to Schwarzman’s orange Hermes tie, to a massive cake emblazoned with the word: Accountability.

Roose, of course, is not giving up his source. He told Fortune he knows a ton of people at the firm.

We, for one, hope the man or woman – who actually, didn’t really do anything wrong – doesn’t get exposed; we’re looking forward to future updates on Schwarzman soirees.

