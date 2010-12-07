Steve Schwarzman Is Moving To Paris

Blackstone’s CEO Steve Schwarzman’s temporary ex-pat destination is revealed at last – he’s going to Paris.



Late last week we learned that Steve Schwarzman is moving to Europe because Blackstone is expanding internationally and, we think, at least in part because he’s been fighting with President Obama.

A source revealed his destination to Reuters and also said that Schwarzman knows President Sarkozy “well.”

We interpret “well” to mean, he likes him a lot more than Obama.

He’ll move in January and be there for 3-6 months.

