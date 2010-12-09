Steve Schwarzman Slams Obama And Bernanke For Making Things So Bad That Blackstone's Top Guys Are Leaving

Steve Schwarzman didn’t watch Ben Bernanke on 60 Minutes Sunday night – he was too busy getting ready to move his over-stimulated arse out of the country and re-locate to Paris (temporarily, apparently).



The country is going to hell, the Blackstone CEO all but said in the speech he gave at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services conference on Tuesday, so I’m getting the heck out.

There was a question last week about how accurate it was to say that Steve Schwarzman was moving to Paris because he’s sick of Obama, QE2 – all of it. Well, Schwarzman put that debate to bed with his strong words on Tuesday, which we have the pleasure of reading about thanks to Dealbook‘s coverage of the speech.

Here’s what Schwarzman said:

“The United States is going through a difficult time politically, and having other types of issues that everybody in this group knows about.

“The political calculus of the last two years hasn’t resulted in a winning calculus.”

The person responsible for the political calculus of the last two years is of course, Obama. Schwarzman has never been shy about his feelings for the President, so this comment was no surprise:

“At least half the world is doing really well.”And in case you were wondering which countries are in the better half, which obviously does not include the US, Mr. Schwarzman apologized that Blackstone’s president, Hamilton E. James, could not make it.

“He’s in Brazil.”

“Which should tell you a little bit about the way the world is headed.”

Schwarzman also spoke out for the first time against Bernanke, sarcastically implying that Bernanke’s suggestion that he could “raise interest rates in 15 minutes” (aka, “stop the economy in 15 minutes,” as Schwarzman put it) was ridiculous, according to Dealbook.

