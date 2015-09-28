'King of Capital' Steve Schwarzman had a ridiculous week of high-profile meetings

Portia Crowe/Business Insider Steve Schwarzman met Pope Francis Friday while visiting a school in East Harlem.

Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman has had an intense couple of days.

New York City was abuzz with high-profile visitors last week. Scores of global leaders were in town for the United Nations General Assembly, and Pope Francis arrived in New York Friday.

Multibillionaire Schwarzman capitalised on the chance to meet some of the world’s most influential people.

On Thursday, he and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They discussed suggestions to improve access to India’s economy, according to local Indian media.

On Friday afternoon, he was in Harlem with Francis visiting Our Lady Queen of Angels School in East Harlem. The Wall Street Journal reports that Schwarzman recently donated $US40 million to the Catholic schools of New York.

And on Friday evening, Schwarzman is scheduled to attend a China state dinner at the White House with US President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a press release.

Summed up in a tweet:

Schwarzman’s Thu & Fri have included Indian PM Modi, Pope & tonight Chinese President Xi & POTUS Obama #goodtobeking https://t.co/Bl2WubUJZf

— Devin Banerjee (@devinbanerjee) September 25, 2015

Blackstone declined to comment.

