'King of Capital' Steve Schwarzman has had a ridiculous week of high-profile meetings

Portia Crowe/Business Insider Schwarzman met Pope Francis on Friday while visiting a school in East Harlem.

Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman has had an intense couple of days.

New York City is abuzz with high-profile visitors this week. There are scores of global leaders in town for the United Nations General Assembly, and Pope Francis arrived in New York on Friday.

Multi-billionaire Schwarzman has been capitalising on the chance to meet some of the world’s most influential people.

On Thursday, he and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon met with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

They discussed suggestions to improve access to India’s economy, according to local Indian media.

On Friday afternoon, he was in Harlem with Pope Francis visiting Our Lady Queen of Angels School in East Harlem. The Wall Street Journal reports that Schwarzian recently donated $US40 million to the Catholic schools of New York.

And Friday evening Schwarzman is scheduled to meet with President Obama and China’s president, Xi Jinping, according to Bloomberg’s Devin Banerjee.

Blackstone declined to comment.

Schwarzman’s Thu & Fri have included Indian PM Modi, Pope & tonight Chinese President Xi & POTUS Obama #goodtobeking https://t.co/Bl2WubUJZf

— Devin Banerjee (@devinbanerjee) September 25, 2015

Good to be king, indeed.

