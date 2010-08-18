Steve Schwarzman Says His "Hitler" Statements Were Inappropriate, BUT...

Schwarzman back-tracked a little on the loud statements he made over a month ago to a charity board which likened the government raising taxes to when “Hitler invaded Poland.”



Today he told the NYPost:

“I apologise for what was an inappropriate analogy.”

But then he added:

“However, the fundamental issue of the administration’s need to work productively with business for the benefit of the overall economy is still of very serious concern, not only to me, but also to large parts of the business community.”

He apparently thinks the government is contributing to the “us” vs “them” public mob mentality.

The full story is at the NYPost.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.