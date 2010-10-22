Steve Schwarzman, Cliff Asness, Ken Griffin, And A Goldman Sachs VP Attended A Meeting Of The Infamous Koch Brothers

The billionaire Koch brothers, the guys who funded a school dedicated to the study of Austrian Economics at Mercatus, a part of George Mason University, according to the New Yorker, invited about 200 people to a meeting this June.



On the list of people who he invited – and who the New York Times and Think Progress says attended – are the names of two big hedge fund managers: Cliff Asness and Ken Griffin. Asness’ attending makes sense – he (somewhat at least) supports the Tea Party movement.

There’s also Blackstone’s President: Steve Schwarzman. But he was an obvious invite too. Remember the “raising taxes is like Hitler invading Poland” comment?

Vampy power CEO Lynn Tilton is also on the list.

And so is a VP at Goldman’s Private Wealth Management, Cliff Yonce, who we mention because he has a interesting name (he’s from Greenwich), and because we think Goldman’s being tied to extreme, free-market economics is noteworthy because besides one from Bank of America (Tom Petrie) and one from Wells Fargo (Dick Weiss), no other employees of big banks are alleged to have attended.

Why might some of Wall Street’s premier minds attend a meeting run by the Koch brothers?

Probably because it was a super-right wing idea orgy, Glenn Beck gave a speech, the Koch brothers are billionaires and know how to throw a party, it was in Aspen, and best of all – they were surrounded by people who love to talk about some of their favourite things: life without high taxes on the rich, how the country has to halt government spending. And also, why Austrian economics > Keynesian economics, which is always fun.

Via Gawker

