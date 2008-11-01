Steve Schwarzman Apologizes For The Party That Ruined Everything

When the story of the Bubble That Broke The World finally makes its cinematic debut, the opening scene will take place that the ParkAvenue Armory during Blackstone founder Steve Schwarzman’s $3 million birthday party in February 2007. It was a symbol of excess that seemed so hubristic that it was almost begging for the Gods of Finance to strike us down.



Now Schwarzman regrets the party.

From the New York Post:

“Obviously, I wouldn’t have wanted to do that and become, you know, some kind of symbol of sorts of that period of time,” Schwarzman lamented yesterday at a conference in New York. “Who would ever wish that on themselves? No one.”

There. He’s sorry. He said it. Can we not hold the Great Depression now?

