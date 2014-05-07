CAPTION CONTEST: Steve Schwarzman's Epic Photo Bomb Of Donatella Versace At The Met Ball

Billionaire private equity chief Steve Schwarzman wins for the best photo bomb at Monday night’s Met Ball.

We spotted the Blackstone Group CEO in a photo of Donatella Versace on the red carpet. It’s pretty great.

We did a search for Schwarzman on AP Images and Getty and couldn’t find anything from the ball of him. Looks like they were mostly focused on celebrities.

Anyway, sound off in the comments section with your best caption.

Check it out:

