Steve Schwarzman Accused Of Sharing His FT.com Password

What a cheapskate!



CityFile: You know we’re in a deep recession when even billionaire financiers can’t afford to pay for subscriptions to the Financial Times. In what will go down as one of the more bizarre (and unintentionally hilarious) lawsuits we’ve seen in quite some time, the newspaper filed a lawsuit against Steve Schwarzman‘s Blackstone Group on Wednesday for sharing an FT username and password instead of setting up separate accounts for its employees.

Anyway, they’re actually suing over this! We’re not saying anything, but our sense is that sharing passwords is a common thing. Just saying. Also, we’ll note that pre-internet, nobody ever thought anything about sharing subscriptions to papers or newsletters.

Black Stone



