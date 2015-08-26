USC football coach explains embarrassing drunken rant at kickoff event

USC football coach Steve Sarkisian says he will seek treatment after he had to be pulled offstage at a preseason banquet while delivering a drunken, profane rant about the team’s opponents.

The incident happened Saturday night at the annual “Salute to Troy” event for donors. ESPN reports that athletic director Pat Haden “had to intervene and was seen berating Sarkisian backstage afterward.”

Sarkisian issued a statement apologizing the next morning. On Tuesday, he met with the media for the first time and further explained what happened. He says it was the result of mixing alcohol and medication. From reporters on the scene:

Steve Sarkisian: “The moral of story is this: when you mix meds w/alcohol, somethings you say things or do things you regret”

— Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) August 25, 2015

Sarkisian: “I’m going to go to treatment and I’m going to deal with it.”

— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 25, 2015

Sark: “I took medication & mixed it w. alcohol — not a lot — and I responded in a way that was not acceptable for me or the university.”

— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 25, 2015

Sarkisian: “There won’t be alcohol in our building ever again.”

— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 25, 2015

He added that he did “up-downs” — an endurance drill — as punishment.

Leaked video of the event showed Sarkisian yelling, “Get ready to f—— fight on baby.”

USC is one of the favourites in the Pac-12 South and a contender to make the College Football Playoff. Sarkisian took over the team before the 2014 season after the school fired Lane Kiffin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.