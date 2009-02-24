Steve Rattner Joining Treasury To Solve The Auto Crisis

Stever Rattner, the founder of Quadrangle, came up a number of times as a likely candidate for the Car Czar when that position was still on the table. But Obama nixed that idea in favour of a committee approach involving Geithner, Larry Summer and, yes Steve Rattner, who’s jumping up to Treasury.



How will Rattner’s media experience help in sorting out the auto industry? No idea. But then, we’re not sure what any of these guys know about running car companies. That’s obviously not a major requirement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.