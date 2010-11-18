Steve Rattner: Here's How TARP Saved The Country

People often look at TARP as a government bailout of the big banks who took too much risk. Steve Rattner, formerly of the Obama administration, thinks TARP did much more.



“TARP was not done to bail out the bankers,” Rattner told us. “… It was done to bail out the country, to bail out the financial system.”

Watch below or click here to watch with transcript.

This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series.

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.

