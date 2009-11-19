Steve Rattner: Wagoner Asked Me To Fire UAW President Ron Gettelfinger, Too

Former “car czar” Steven Rattner continued his personal PR tour today, defending Washington’s car bail-outs and again slamming General Motors.



Some highlights from Rattner’s interview this morning with Fortune’s top editor, Andy Serwer:

When Serwer asked if government control of the auto industry could be seen as “creeping socialism,” Rattner replied: “We were not volunteers in this war— we were drafted … Without funding, these companies would have liquidated; they would have shut their doors … The only possible source of capital was the US government.”

In regards to Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and Chrysler, Rattner said that Marchionne “put his credibility on the line” and that “the idea of failing is not in his consciousness.”

On Rattner’s conversation with former GM CEO Rick Wagoner when he told him he was fired: “The most curious part of it was that after three to four minutes of chit chat he asked ‘Well are you going to fire Ron Gettelfinger too?’…And I said, ‘Look I’m not in charge of firing Ron Gettelfinger’… One of the problems with GM is that they blame everyone but themselves for their problems…But the fact is, Ford is doing OK and there is no reason why GM had to be in this position.”

While few challenge Rattner’s view on GM and Chrysler’s poor management, critics of the bailout and Rattner’s handling of it persist (Atlantic has a good summary).

The reporter-turned-Wall Street fund manager left amid increased regulatory scrutiny over a pay-for–play pension scandal involving Quadrangle, his old investment firm. Rattner hasn’t been charged with any wrong doing.

Here’s the full interview:

CNNMoney.com Video

Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for FORTUNE

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.