How Steve Rattner Became The Unlikely Car Czar

How did Steve Rattner have the confidence to embark on the task of restructuring the car industry without deep background of the field and its workings?



The vocal opposition slamming his lack of experience almost made him give up the appointment, Rattner says.

But Larry Summers and Tim Geithner helped him understand that this is a financial restructuring job, and not a managing job.

Watch Rattner reflect on the controversy surrounding his appointment in this exclusive interview.

This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series.

Watch Steven Rattner’s Full Interview HERE >

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.

Watch More Highlights:

• STEVE RATTNER ON THE KICKBACK SCANDAL: It’s The Most Painful Thing That’s Ever Happened To Me

• Steve Rattner: We Knew We Had To Fire GM Management From Day One

• Steven Rattner: Here Is What Ford Did Right And GM Didn’t

• Steve Rattner: Here Is Why My Wall Street Friends Don’t Like Obama

• Steve Rattner: Here’s Why Obama Couldn’t Fire Wall Street Management And Force Companies Into Bankruptcy The Way We Did With GM

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.