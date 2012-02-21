A Knicks Bench Player Does An Awesome Championship Belt Celebration After Burying A Three-Pointer

Tony Manfred

He hasn’t caused the widespread mania Jeremy Lin has, but Knicks forward Steve Novak has played the best basketball of his career over the last two weeks.

He has scored in double-figures in five of the eight games Lin has started, and played a starring role in the Knicks comeback win over the Mavericks yesterday. He scored 14 points, all of them in the four quarter.

But did he do enough to co-opt Aaron Rodgers’ patented “discount double check” championship belt celebration?

He thinks so:

steve novak championship belt gif

Photo: Jose3030

