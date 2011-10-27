Steve Nash Designed His Own Stylish Suit Collection During The NBA Lockout

Photo: Indochino

Steve Nash has always been considered one of the league’s best dressed individuals.So it should come as no surprise that he worked with the menswear company, Indochino, to design his own suit and accessories collection.



It’s not like he has anything better to do.

The collection is comprised of six suits and a number of ties, pocketsquares and cufflinks.

The pieces are all quite stylish. And moderately priced.

Unless, of course, you are an out-of-work basketball player.

