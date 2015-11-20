One of the NBA's greatest point guards points out the scariest part of how good Stephen Curry is

As the Golden State Warriors continue to dominate, led by Stephen Curry, people are beginning to wonder Curry’s place in the NBA power sphere.

He’s already staking a claim for best player in the NBA, and as he continues to set the league on fire, it’s fair wondering when he starts to get mentioned among the NBA’s all-time greats.

Tim Kawakami of The Mercury News wondered the same thing while talking to former NBA point guard Steve Nash.

Nash retired last season and joined the Warriors as a “part-time player development consultant” in the offseason. While Nash isn’t with the team full-time, he does work with the players, and acts, basically, as a trainer with Curry, who often gets compared to Nash.

While Nash is one of the NBA’s all-time greatest point guards — one of the best shooters ever and perhaps the most clever passer ever — he never had the jaw-dropping scoring ability of Curry. Curry’s ability to make big plays even amazes Nash. And he told Kawakami perhaps the scariest part about Curry — he’s getting better.

“[He] just gets better and better,” Nash told Kawakami. “Game gets sharper. And I still think he’s going to understand things more clearly as well. His skill level improves, which is kind of alarming. He’s maybe as skilled a player as we’ve ever had in this game.”

He continued, “The skill level is already prodigious and it keeps getting better. And since the experience and understanding will continue to grow, it’s pretty remarkable to think about the heights he can get to.”

When Kawakami pressed if Curry can be put into an all-time great category like Michael Jordan — while noting that they’re different types of players — Nash was hesitant to compare him to Michael Jordan, but did say he’s dynamic in a similar way as Jordan.

“I wouldn’t compare him to Michael Jordan. I wouldn’t compare anybody to Michael. “But I would say Steph is turning into a historical category of his own, in a way. He’s in the prime of his career and will be for a few years and the way he’s improving and the level he’s playing at is… I think he’s unlike anyone else. His ability to make shots and still handle the play-making duties is historic. I think you’d be hard pressed to find a player more skilled than him in the history of the game.”

Nash also mentioned that LeBron James is probably still the best player in the NBA to him, but that Curry has reached another level.

Christian Petersen/Getty Steve Nash and Stephen Curry squaring off in 2009.

In fact, Curry’s game — which Nash said is wired differently than his, as Curry is more of a scorer and an attacker than a set-up man like Nash — is to the point where Nash is limited in pointers to give him.

“The things I discuss with Steph are more about thinking, reading, reacting,” Nash said, “about understanding situations.

“As far as when I’m watching his dribbling, his body mechanics, his skill level, his efficiency… that’s just off the charts. It’s beautiful to watch. I don’t have anything to say as far as technique. Strategy, maybe I can add something.”

Yeah, probably not much to teach this guy.

Read the entire interview here. >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.