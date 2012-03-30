Steve Nash Says He Would Be Open To Joining LeBron And Wade To Form Ridiculous Super Team

Photo: AP Images

Steve Nash is going to be a heavily sought after free agent this offseason.With Dwight Howard taking himself out of the market, Nash and the New Jersey Nets’ Deron Williams will lead a very weak class.



But unlike Williams, Nash is on the tail end of his career and may be willing to take less money to win that elusive NBA title.

How about joining LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami?

Here’s what he told Dan Patrick on his radio show Thursday, emphasis ours (via PBT):

“I’d listen. … I love what they’re doing there. A lot of people don’t like them because they put all that talent together. … Their coaching staff has done a great job. So, I have a tremendous amount of respect for them, and I would definitely listen.”

Of course, the Heat can only offer Nash a mid-level veteran’s exception because they’re already well over next year’s salary cap.

Most other contenders can only offer Nash a similar deal, however.

So it looks like Nash will have to pick between accepting more money to stay with the rebuilding Phoenix Suns or taking a significant pay cut for a shot at a championship.

Listen to Nash’s full interview here →

