Steve Nash Is Open To Playing For Any NBA Team... Except The Lakers

Free-agent veteran point guard Steve Nash should see interest from just about every team in the league this summer, and the two-time league MVP has been fairly candid about his options.At 38 years old, Nash doesn’t have too many more opportunities to win his first NBA championship, but in an interview with Sportsnet 590, Nash says his primary objective isn’t simply to join the team with the best shot of winning.



It is strange, but as a free agent you are free to go wherever you want and I’d have to consider everything regardless of the past or future. You have to evaluate that moment, but it is…do you go there and everyone is like you went there and won a championship? Who cares? They won it the year before without you. Or is it better to go somewhere else and knock them off? These are all things that I think are fun to talk about

Nash was also very honest about how he plans to handle the free agent market as an ageing veteran.

I definitely feel like I want to be validated monetarily to an extent. Maybe not to the same extent, but it’s still very important I think. Like I said in our business I think money in many ways represents respect…. I mean it’s one of those things where you can’t in our business forgo money all the time.

So Nash is self-aware about his place in the NBA and sounds willing to give every team an audience. Unless the Lakers call.

I think for me it would be hard to put on a Lakers jersey. That’s just what it is. You play against them so many times in the playoffs and I just use them as an example with the uttermost respect for them and their organisation. I think it was Larry Bird that was like he wouldn’t play for them type thing. I kind of have that tendency.

