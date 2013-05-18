Outgoing Head Of IRS Gets Grilled By Republican Lawmakers Who Call Him 'Uncooperative' And 'Drunk On Power'

Members of Congress grilled former IRS Acting Commissioner Steven Miller on Capitol Hill Friday morning, in an attempt to get answers on the IRS’ inappropriate targeting of conservative-sounding groups that were applying for tax-exempt status.



Republicans and Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee both said that Miller and other IRS officials should have alerted Congress in testimony last year that they knew the agency was giving extra scrutiny to conservative and Tea Party groups.

Toward the end of nearly two hours of testimony in the morning, Miller became frustrated when Rep. David Reichert (R-Wash.) demanded “yes or no” answers and questioned why Miller seemed to be unaware of many specifics during the hearing.

“You’re not going to cooperate with me here, Mr. Miller. You’ve been uncooperative throughout this hearing,” Reichert said, which made Miller appear to roll his eyes.

Another Republican Congressman, Kevin Brady (R-Texas), confronted Miller after reading a letter from the head of a group who said she was targeted by the IRS. Brady accused Miller, the IRS, and the broader federal government of being “drunk on power.”

“Is this still America?” Brady asked.

For his part, Miller pushed back on the word “targeting” as a description of IRS activities, saying it was a “loaded” word that he thought didn’t accurately describe what the IRS was doing.

Here’s some video of the last exchange, via Mediaite:

