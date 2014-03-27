College Basketball Coach Lost Million-Dollar Job Because He Allegedly Lied On His Resume

Manhattan men’s basketball coach Steve Masiello was set to become the new coach for the University of South Florida until a background check revealed a discrepancy on his resume and the school was “forced to kill the deal” according to Joey Johnston of the Tampa Tribune.

Brett McMurphy reports that Masiello never graduated from the University of Kentucky as indicated on his resume.

While Masiello went to Kentucky where he played basketball under Rick Pitino from 1997-2000, he allegedly never graduated.

The contract was reportedly for five years and worth more than $US1 million per season.

Masiello’s bio on the Manhattan College website describes the coach as “a 2000 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in communications.”

Masiello, a former assistant coach at Louisville under Rick Pitino, just completed his third season as head coach at Manhattan, leading the Jaspers to a 25-8 record and a trip to the NCAA Tournament where they lost to Louisville in the first round.

