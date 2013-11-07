HOUSE OF THE DAY: Steve Martin Is Selling His Swanky Caribbean Villa For Just Under $US11 Million

Paige Cooperstein
StBarthProperties.com

Comedian Steve Martin’s villa in St. Barth just hit the market for $US10.75 million,
according to The Telegraph.

The Colonial-style house, called Villa Au Soleil, has an open plan with four bedrooms and a separate dining room. It also has a two-tiered infinity pool, a handful of sun terraces, and 180-degree views of St. Jean Bay. The property came furnished, and Martin made very few changes.

“Myself and my family have had a fantastic few years at the villa,” Martin told The Telegraph, “We will be sad to say goodbye.”

Martin used the villa for annual vacations and rented it out during the off-season, according to Tom Smyth, the point person in the sale of Martin’s villa through the St. Barth Properties division of Sotheby’s International Realty.

It shouldn’t be too hard for Martin to find another buyer. The real estate market on this six-mile-wide Caribbean island is experiencing an uptick, and the local government allows little new construction to preserve it as a luxurious hideaway, which keeps it popular among celebrities like Jay Z, Beyonce and Sir Paul McCartney.

Steve Martin's villa sits at the top of the mountain in Lurin.

The villa has an open plan leading first to the living room.

Here's a view of the living room opening onto St. Jean Bay.

The separate dining room still offers great sea views.

Each of the four bedrooms has easy access to the outside.

Here's one of the bathrooms.

A sun room sits in the backyard.

Here's a peek inside the sun room.

There are a handful of seating areas surrounding the pool.

Villa Au Soleil has a two-tiered infinity pool with bay views beyond.

