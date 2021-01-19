Steve Martin said his COVID-19 vaccine experience was 'smooth as silk'

CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images

On Sunday, comedian Steve Martin shared his COVID-19 vaccination experience on Twitter.

Martin said the process was “smooth as silk” and that he signed up for his jab on New York City’s public health website. He also said he waited in line to get it at the Javits Centre.

Martin, 75, is in a high-priority category for the COVID-19 vaccine due to his age, a fact he joked about in his post.

On Sunday, comedian Steve Martin shared his experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine in New York City, calling it “smooth as silk” and “perfection.”

In a Twitter post, Martin joked about being 75, an age that puts him in a priority group for receiving the vaccine. On January 12, federal government officials announced anyone 65 and older should be given the vaccine first.

“Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!” Martin wrote on Twitter.

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

After Martin shared his vaccination experience, a Twitter user asked the “Cheaper by the Dozen” actor how he gained access to the jab, since they’d had trouble securing one for their elderly relative.

Martin, who received his vaccine at New York City’s Javits Centre, said he signed up on the city’s website and waited in line like everyone else.

Health experts have criticised the country’s vaccine rollout plan, called Operation Warp Speed, Insider previously reported. The plan was to vaccinate 100 million people in the 100 days following the FDA’s emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine on December 118. Instead, fewer than 12 million people were vaccinated in the first month.

Martin didn’t share which of the two vaccines available in the US, from Pfizer and Moderna, he received. Both vaccines require two shots spaced weeks apart to reach their full efficacy, Insider previously reported.

When asked how he felt post-injection, Martin joked: “Right now, I’m having no fide resects.”

