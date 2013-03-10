Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin & Others Make Surprise Appearance On 'SNL'

Earlier, Steve Martin posted an image of himself with Paul Simon, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Tom Hanks, and Martin Short on Twitter.



Turns out they’re all guesting tonight on “Saturday Night Live” with host Justin Timberlake.

The only ones missing from the image who are also making appearances are Andy Samberg, Alec Baldwin, and Candice Bergen.

Photo: @SteveMartintoGo / Twitter

