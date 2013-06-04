HOUSE OF THE DAY: Steve Martin Is Selling His Spectacular St. Barts Villa For $11.4 Million

Megan Willett
attached image

Funny man Steve Martin is selling his mansion in St. Barts for €8.75 million, or $11.4 million at today’s conversion rates, according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.

The home — known as Villa Au Soleil — is situated on the hills of Lurin with a 180-degree panorama view of St. Jean Baie.

Two terraces look out over the water with a pool and hot tub, and the mansion is surrounded by tropical gardens and a built-in barbecue pit.

The four-bedroom home is currently listed through St. Barth Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, and is also available to rent by the week, according to The Real Estalker, making it the perfect vacation home for millionaires.

Steve Martin's Villa Au Soleil home has a 180-degree view of the surrounding St. Jean Baie.

The mansion has glass walls that offer impeccable views of the lush scenery.

There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms throughout the home.

In the backyard, there is a Balinese-style gazebo to relax in.

The mansion has an open floor plan, so you can see the amazing view even from the backyard of the house.

Or you could see it up close from the jacuzzi on one of the two terraces.

Or from the pool...

...Where this would be your view.

