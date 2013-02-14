Steve Martin Is A First-Time Dad At Age 67 — Here's Today's Buzz

- “Father of the Bride”Steve Martin, 67, and his wife, Anne Stringfield, 41, welcomed a child in December and have been spotted nearby their LA home with the secret new babe. “They’ve had a baby, and how they kept it a secret nobody knows,” a source tells Page Six. “Steve’s very private. They are thrilled. They worked hard to have the baby.”
- Beyoncé says she communicated with Blue Ivy during birth. “I felt like when I was having contractions, I envisioned my child pushing through a very heavy door,” the singer recalls in Vogue’s March issue. “And I imagined this tiny infant doing all the work, so I couldn’t think about my own pain. We were talking. I know it sounds crazy, but I felt a communication.”
- Meanwhile, Beyoncé bared her cleavage at last night’s NYC premiere of her documentary “Life Is But A Dream,” while her sister Solange forgot her pants.
- After their successful performance together at the Grammys, Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake are now planning a tour together with at least 10 dates.
- Peter Sarsgaard will play a villain in the upcoming season 3 of “The Killing.”
- Kate Upton could have brushed her hair at the NYC party to celebrate her latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover.
- Alec Baldwin, 54, and his 29-year-old yoga instructor wife Hilaria Thomas are expecting their first child together. Watch them explain how they found out about the pregnancy below:
