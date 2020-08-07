Steve Martin's best movies ranked, according to critics

Universal Pictures Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy in ‘Bowfinger.’

Steve Martin is a comedy legend who has starred in hilarious movies for decades.

His highest-rated film by critics is his 2018 Netflix comedy special, “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life,” according to Rotten Tomatoes’ scores.

It’s followed by “L.A. Story” from 1991 and “Parenthood” from 1989.

Steve Martin’s acting career began in the 1960s, and he’s been cracking us up ever since. The comedy legend is also a Grammy Award-winning musician, screenwriter, director, and producer who has both hosted the Oscars and won an honorary award in 2013.

In honour of his 75th birthday this month, here are Martin’s 20 highest-rated movies, ranked according to critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

20. The 1991 film “Father of the Bride” is a beloved wedding movie.

Touchstone/Getty Images Steve Martin with Kimberly Williams in ‘Father Of The Bride’ in 1991.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

Synopsis: Steve Martin plays a protective father who struggles to let go when his daughter comes back from a semester abroad engaged to an “independent communications consultant.”

“This is a movie with heart, and there are little moments in it when Martin is deeply moved by the fact that this perfect creature he brought into the world is now going to start a family of her own,” wrote Roger Ebert of The Chicago Sun Times.

19. Martin sported a memorable hairstyle in 1990’s “My Blue Heaven.”

Warner Bros. Steve Martin in ‘My Blue Heaven’ in 1990.

Rotten Tomatoes ranking: 71%

Synopsis: Written by Nora Ephron, “My Blue Heaven” stars Martin as mobster Vinnie Antonelli, who is forced to move to a small town as part of a witness protection program. FBI agent Barney Coopersmith, played by Rick Moranis, is assigned to help Martin’s character adjust, but Antonelli ends up helping him even more.

“The movie itself, with the exception of a few scenes, doesn’t really have the wit it’s aiming for, and among Steve Martin vehicles it’s middle-drawer, at best,” writes Owen Gleiberman, of Entertainment Weekly. “Yet that mood of silly exuberance reigns through most of the picture.”

18. “The Man with Two Brains” came out in 1983.

Warner Bros. Steve Martin in ‘The Man with Two Brains’ in 1983.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Synopsis: Brain surgeon Dr. Michael Hfuhruhurr (Martin) marries a woman who turns out to just be after his money. He then begins to fall in love with Brain #21 from another surgeons’s laboratory, but must transplant the woman’s brain to a body before it’s too late.

“Even if this isn’t Steve Martin’s best role or his best film, it holds up pretty well, offering a glimpse of a comic genius at a wonderfully experimental stage of his career,” wrote film critic Mike McGranaghan of Aisle Seat.

17. Martin starred in “Grand Canyon” in 1991.

20th Century Fox/Getty Images Steve Martin in ‘Grand Canyon’ in 1991.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

Synopsis: “Grand Canyon” follows the intertwining lives of six strangers. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie’s title is symbolic, “referring to the class-imposed chasms which would normally separate the characters.”

“For long stretches of this offbeat and innovative film, the viewer truly has no idea what will happen next and many reasons to care,” wrote The New York Times film criticJanet Maslin.

16. “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid,” a film noir parody, was released in 1982.

Universal Pictures Steve Martin in ‘Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid’ in 1982.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Synopsis: “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid” pays homage to crime dramas, with Martin starring a detective investigating a cheesemaker’s death. The twist: Martin’s character interacts with actual film noir stars from the 1940s with a bit of movie magic.

“This territory has been spoofed before, but Reiner-Martin and co-author George Gipe have sprung a new gimmick,” wrote Bob Thomas of the Associated Press. “The novelty value wears thin, and attention wanders as the plot turns grow more obscure. But there are enough outrageous gags to, please the faithful.”

15. Martin voiced the Egyptian magician Hotep in “The Prince of Egypt” in 1998.

DreamWorks Pictures Steve Martin’s character Hotep in ‘The Prince of Egypt’ in 1998.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Synopsis: “The Prince of Egypt” is an animated musical retelling of parts of the Biblical book of Exodus, detailing the Jewish leader Moses’ birth, upbringing, and confrontations with the Egyptian Pharoah to free the Jewish people from slavery.

Stephen Hunter of The Washington Post wrote that “The movie’s proudest accomplishment is that it revises our version of Moses toward something more immediate and believable, more humanly knowable.”

14. “The Jerk” (1979) earned an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Universal Pictures Steve Martin in ‘The Jerk’ in 1979.

Synopsis: “A simpleminded, sheltered country boy suddenly decides to leave his family home to experience life in the big city, where his naivete is both his best friend and his worst enemy.” – IMDb

Critics say: “An oddball odyssey so strange, filled with non-sequiturs so funny, and decorated by a romance so sweet, it was an inevitable star-maker.” – Simon Miraudo, Quickflix

Audience score: 84%

13. He narrated Fantasia 2000 (1999), which has an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Steve Martin in Fantasia 2000 in 1999.

Synopsis: “Sixty years after the release of Disney’s classic 1940 experiment in sight and sound, a new generation of Disney animators and filmmakers offer an exciting showcase for today’s audiences as they visually interpret classical compositions by Beethoven, Shostakovich, Respighi, Gershwin, Dukas, Saint-Saens, Elgar, and Stravinsky.” – Rotten Tomatoes

Critics say: “It provides some fine artists the chance to stretch and frolic, even as it reminds today’s audiences of animation’s limitless borders.” – Richard Corliss, Time

Audience score: 75%

12. Martin teamed up with Eddie Murphy in “Bowfinger” (1999), also earning a critics score of 81%.

Universal Pictures Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy in ‘Bowfinger’ in 1999.

Synopsis: “When a desperate movie producer fails to get a major star for his bargain basement film, he decides to shoot the film secretly around him.” – IMDb

Critics say: “The best thing about ‘Bowfinger’ is the way the script by Steve Martin is tooled to his own and Murphy’s comic strengths.” – Richard Schickel, Time

Audience score: 61%

11. Martin played sheet music salesman Arthur Parker in “Pennies from Heaven” (1981), which has a 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Warner Bros. Steve Martin in ‘Pennies from Heaven’ in 1981.

Synopsis: “Adapted from Dennis Potter’s landmark British TV miniseries and relocated to the United States during the Depression, ‘Pennies from Heaven’ dramatizes how popular songs both shaped and reflected the thoughts of people living through economic (and emotional) hardship.” – Rotten Tomatoes

Critics say: “Literal-minded moviegoers will find it easy to hate ‘Pennies from Heaven.’ But those willing to go along with the device will find the film a source of constant surprise and delight.” – Bob Thomas, Associated Press

Audience score: 65%

10. “All of Me” (1984) received an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Universal Pictures Steve Martin in ‘All of Me’ in 1984.

Synopsis: “A dying millionaire has her soul transferred into a younger, willing woman. However, something goes wrong, and she finds herself in her lawyer’s body – together with the lawyer.” – IMDb

Critics say: “Martin vaults to the top of the class with his brazen, precise performance. This one goes in the time capsule.” – Richard Corliss, Time

Audience score: 67%

9. Martin played the role of “Insolent Waiter” in “The Muppet Movie,” (1979) which has a score of 88% among both critics and audiences.

ITC Entertainment Steve Martin in ‘The Muppet Movie’ in 1979.

Synopsis: “Kermit and his newfound friends trek across America to find success in Hollywood, but a frog legs merchant is after Kermit.” – IMDb

Critics say: “Jolson sang, Barrymore spoke, Garbo laughed, and now Kermit the Frog rides a bicycle … If you can figure out how they were able to show Kermit pedalling across the screen, then you are less a romantic than I am: I prefer to believe he did it himself.” – Roger Ebert, The Chicago Sun-Times

Audience score: 88%

8. “The Spanish Prisoner” (1997) has an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sony Pictures Classics Steve Martin in ‘The Spanish Prisoner’ in 1997.

Synopsis: “A gentler, kinder David Mamet ventures into Hitchcock country with this amiable brain-twister about an electronics whiz whose invention gets him caught up in a world of corruption, intrigue and murder.” – Rotten Tomatoes

Critics say: “One exceedingly well-crafted piece of manipulation that keeps the audience strung along with every intricate turn of the plot.” – Michael Dequina, TheMovieReport.com

Audience score: 80%

7. With an 89% rating from critics and 84% from audiences, “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” (1988) is beloved by both.

MGM Home Entertainment Steve Martin in ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ in 1988.

Synopsis: “Two con men try to settle their rivalry by betting on who can swindle a young American heiress out of fifty thousand dollars first.” – IMDb

Critics say: “Martin, the most eloquent of physical clowns — the Baryshnikov of comedy — is at his most inspired here. He parodies feelings, attitudes, states of mind that one would think were exempt from it, and his caricature of dapper suavity is killingly precise.” – Hal Hilson, The Washington Post

Audience score: 84%

6. “Roxanne” (1987) received a score of 90% from Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Columbia Pictures Steve Martin in ‘Roxanne’ in 1987.

Synopsis: “The large-nosed C.D. Bales is in love with the beautiful Roxanne; she falls for his personality but another man’s looks.” – IMDb

Critics say: “Light and likable, with hearts unabashedly all over its sleeves, ‘Roxanne’ is a winning romantic comedy whose appeal should cross age barriers and backgrounds — giving it an across-the-board promise.” – Duane Byrge, The Hollywood Reporter

Audience score: 63%

5. “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986) earned a 90% fresh score with Steve Martin’s portrayal of a sadistic dentist.

Warner Bros. Steve Martin in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ in 1986.

Synopsis: “A nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed.” – IMDb

Critics say: “The best moments in this 1987 release belong to Dr. Steve Martin as a dentist with a professional yen for pain.” – Pat Graham, The Chicago Reader

Audience score: 79%

4. “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987) is certified fresh at 91%.

Paramount Pictures Steve Martin and John Candy in ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’ in 1987.

Synopsis: “A man must struggle to travel home for Thanksgiving with a loveable oaf of a shower curtain ring salesman as his only companion.” – IMDb

Critics say: “Led by the chemistry between Steve Martin and John Candy, John Hughes’ ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’ remains a quintessential Thanksgiving classic.” –Danielle Solzman, Solzy at the Movies

Audience score: 87%

3. “Parenthood” (1989) is also 91% critic-approved.

Universal Pictures Steve Martin in ‘Parenthood’ in 1989.

Synopsis: “This feel-good ensemble comedy tracks a quartet of suburban siblings and their families over the course of a single summer.” – Rotten Tomatoes

Critics say: “‘Parenthood’ easily could have focused exclusively on yuppie parents and their kids; however, the script by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel is more sophisticated than that, remembering that every parent is still a child too.” – Gene Siskel, The Chicago Tribune

Audience score: 76%

2. “L.A. Story” (1991) has a rating of 94%.

TriStar Pictures Steve Martin in ‘L.A. Story’ in 1991.

Synopsis: “With the help of a talking freeway billboard, a wacky weatherman tries to win the heart of an English newspaper reporter, who is struggling to make sense of the strange world of early 1990s Los Angeles.” – IMDb

Critics say: “Perhaps Steve Martin’s hair went white because his brain radiates with such boundless invention that all the pigment withered off the follicles.” – Phil Villarreal, The Arizona Daily Star

Audience score: 75%

1. “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” (2018) is 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix Steve Martin and Martin Short in 2018.

Synopsis: “Comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short team up for musical sketches and conversations about their legendary lives in show business and stand-up.” – Rotten Tomatoes

Critics say: “They still got it. And we’re lucky to still have ’em.” – Sean L. McCarthy, Decider

Audience score: 70%

