BOOM: Now Steven Mandel's Lone Pine Has Dumped Financial Stocks

Steve Mandel’s ~$15 billion Lone Pine also sold off financials big time last quarter.



The main financials he got rid of: Citigroup, just like David Tepper’s Appaloosa.

Sold:

— Citigroup: sold ~$250 million (5.17 million shares) Current position: 9.34 million shares.

— Ameriprise Financial: sold $187.46 million (3.38 million shares) Current position: 2 million shares.

— Amphenol Corp: sold $224.6 million (776 million shares). Current position: 776,198 shares

— Schlumberger LTD: sold $223.9 million (3.87 million shares). Current position: 3,870,564 shares. (Schlumberger is an oilfields servicing company.)

— Crown Castle: bought $187.17 million (4.2 million shares) Current position: 12 million shares.

Bought:

— Priceline.com: $181.4 million (358.18 million shares). Current position: 358 million shares.

— Qualcomm: bought $220.7 million (6.3 million shares) Current position: 6,303,063 shares.

Click here to see Lone Pine’s latest 13F.

