Billionaire Steve Mandel Sells Financials, While Picking Up Apple And HFT Technology

Billionaire Steve Mandel, the manager of the Dartmouth endowment made some big moves last quarter, according to his latest 13f filing.



Most notably, Mandel upped his stakes in Apple (now his biggest stake) and YUM Brands (his second biggest) and dropped a considerable amount in financials like JPMorgan, which used to be his biggest stake.

Mandel bought:

Apple – bought ~450,000 shares (picked up ~$200 million)

Equinix (a high frequency trading tech company) – bought ~1.5 million shares (picked up ~$200 million)

Mandel sold:

JPMorgan – sold ~5 million shares (sold ~$150 million)

cognisant – sold ~2 million shares (his stake didn’t drop in cognisant it remains ~$600 million)

Qualcomm – sold ~8 million shares (sold ~$200 million)

