Here's What The '80s Were Like In America's Prisons

Steve Milanowski Inmates at Ionia prison after kitchen duty in 1985.

The blog “

Prison Photography” recently reported on a phenomenal

Facebook albumof colourful photos of American prisoners in the ’80s taken by

photographer Stephen Milanowski.

Milanowski — whose work is in the permanent collections of MoMA and other museums — gave us permission to publish the images. He took the photos between 1982 and 1986 in prisons in Walpole, Mass., Ionia, Mich., and Jackson, Mich.

The early and mid-1980s were a time when prison populations were exploding. Milanowski’s photos, some of which appear in the book “Duplicity” he worked on with Bob Tarte, provide a vivid look into an experience that has become all too common in America.

“Americans very much ignore prisons and prison life — unless they live near a prison where the prison is the source of some level of local employment. Americans seem to only take notice of prisons when there is a problem, an escape, a prison disturbance (that receives national media attention), or when there is some breakdown in the system,” Milanowski told the Prison Photography blog.

Milanowski added: “I think photography can help — and be an effective tool in informing the public about prisons and who inhabits American prisons; but, I’m not sure at all that our society wants to look at prisons and prison life … it’s too easy to ignore.”

Steve Milanowski A maximum-security inmate leaned against a railing at Massachusetts’ Walpole Prison in 1982. From the book ‘Duplicity.’

Steve Milanowski Milanowski showed a medium-security inmate at Walpole reclining in his cluttered room in this other 1982 photo, his jeans hanging above his bed. From the book ‘Duplicity.’

Steve Malinowski This inmate, in the same prison that year, proudly displayed his ability to do push-ups on his thumbs.

Steve Milanowski An office at Walpole in 1983, pictured here, looked desolate and somewhat dingy.

http://www.stephenmilanowski.com/ Another medium-security inmate stood stoically in his cell at Walpole in 1983.

Steve Milanowski This prisoner at Walpole in 1983 stares ahead.

Steve Milanowski This image of a medium-security inmate at Walpole in 1983 is particularly striking. From the book ‘Duplicity.’

Steve Milanowski Here’s an imate who just took a shower at Walpole in 1983.

Steve Milanowski Here’s a guard at Walpole in 1983.

Steve Milanowski After shooting photographs in Walpole, Milanowski got access to Ionia Prison in Michigan in 1985. Here are inmates after kitchen duty.

Steve Milanowski And here’s a maximum-security inmate at Ionia walking around in 1985. From the book ‘Duplicity.’

Steve Milanowski A volunteer religious counselor at Ionia is pictured here in 1985. From the book ‘Duplicity.’

Steve Milanowski This one was also taken at Ionia in 1985.

Steve Malinowski The next year, Milanowski went to Jackson Prison in Michigan, where he captured this inmate smoking alone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.