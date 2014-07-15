Steve Liesman Issued A Devastating Line To Rick Santelli Live On Air

Yesterday, Rick Santelli — who is famous for his rants, especially his Tea Party rant — had another one of his blowups in a debate about inflation.

The whole thing is worth watching, and Myles Udland has a great play-by-play of it here.

But the highlight wasn’t actually Santelli’s meltdown. It was a line delivered to him by his sparring partner, Steve Liesman.

Here it is:

It’s impossible for you to have been more wrong, Rick. Your call for inflation, the destruction of the dollar, the failure of the U.S. economy to rebound. Rick, it’s impossible for you to have been more wrong. Every single bit of advice you gave would have lost people money, Rick.

This really nails it. Since 2009, there’s been a chorus of doom-and-gloomers predicting hyperinflation, stock market crashes, dollar crashes, and more. They have been 100% wrong. The debate’s over. They lose.

Watch the whole thing here.

