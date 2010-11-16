HP's New $300 Business Netbook Is Coming In December

Steve Kovach
HP Mini 1103Small and affordable.

Photo: HP

HP announced it’s new netbook for business users this morning.The Mini 1103 will cost $299 and be available in December.

Here are the stats:

  • Weighs 2.78 lb with a 10.1″ LED display.
  • HP QuickWeb for browsing without booting up the computer.
  • Intel Atom processor, available up to 1.83 GHz.
  • Nearly full-sized keyboard and touch pad.
  • Bluetooth, WLAN, and HP Mobile Broadband.
  • Built-in web cam.

