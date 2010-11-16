HP's New $300 Business Netbook Is Coming In December

Photo: HP
HP announced it’s new netbook for business users this morning.The Mini 1103 will cost $299 and be available in December.
Here are the stats:
- Weighs 2.78 lb with a 10.1″ LED display.
- HP QuickWeb for browsing without booting up the computer.
- Intel Atom processor, available up to 1.83 GHz.
- Nearly full-sized keyboard and touch pad.
- Bluetooth, WLAN, and HP Mobile Broadband.
- Built-in web cam.
