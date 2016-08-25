Rep. Steve King says it would be a 'mistake' for Trump to change his stance on immigration

Iowa Rep. Steve King warned Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump against softening his stance too much on immigration.

He told CNN on Wednesday that it “would be a mistake” for Trump to change his stance on an issue that’s been so central to his campaign.

“To soften the tone a little bit, I think that’s fine. I think it’s — to the degree some of his critics have overstated the positions that he’s taken,” King said, according to Politico.

“I would expect that softening this tone is something that may be part of this new campaign that — and Kellyanne Conway, his new campaign manager is terrific, brilliant. And it’s an excellent choice to have her there as campaign manager. And some of this might be some of the tonal difference she’s recommending to Donald Trump. I wouldn’t disagree with Kellyanne at any time.”

Some Trump supporters have worried recently that he’s changing his hardline stance on immigration, which has included proposals to deport 11 million immigrants who are in the US illegally.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.