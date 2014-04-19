GOP Congressman Says Mark Zuckerberg Wants To Reward 'Law Breakers'

Republican Iowa Congressman Steve King responded after an organisation backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg launched an advertising blitz against him Friday. King issued a statement saying the commercials, which were paid for by Zuckerberg’s pro-immigration reform group FWD.us, show the Facebook chairman and CEO wants to “reward people for breaking our laws” in order to bring in talent for his company.

“I am under attack by billionaire Mark Zuckerberg because I am one of the few who will stand up and tell the truth about amnesty,” King said in his statement. “He wants amnesty because it would benefit his multi-billion dollar corporation, but I’m fighting to preserve the Rule of Law. Why would we reward people for breaking our laws? Rewarding law breakers produces more law breakers.”

The FWD.us commercials focused on comments King, who is one of the more outspoken opponents of immigration reform, made earlier this month in an interview with Breitbart opposing a proposal to allow immigrants who serve in the military to qualify for legal status.

“We’re not going to take your oath into the military, but we’re going to take your deposition and have a bus for you to Tijuana,” King said.

One ad featured King’s comments juxtaposed with an immigrant discussing his desire to serve in the military. The second ad was even more directly focused on King’s opposition to the proposal. In his statement, King defended his position.

“Our Nation’s military is full of dedicated men and women and to disrespect them by rewarding illegal aliens with citizenship is an insult,” said King. “I ask that everyone who agrees that illegal immigrants should not be rewarded for having broken the law stand with me.”

Watch the FWD.us ads below.

