Liberal Group Trolls Controversial GOP Congressman After He Tries To Fundraise Off Their Video

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) has quickly become House Republicans’ worst nightmare on the issue of immigration, after a slew of controversial comments comparing immigrants to dogs and drug mules, among other things.



On Monday, King sent out a fundraising email to supporters based on the comments, saying it was clear he had been taken out of context and “complimented legal immigrants.” He urges supporters to watch the video and “make a generous donation to my campaign” if they agree.

The problem: On the donation page, King’s campaign embedded a YouTube video that was clipped by a tracker from American Bridge, the liberal opposition-slinging group that first spotted the comments.

In response to King using their video, American Bridge decided to have some fun with their video and made a few key alterations near its start. The first pop-up tells viewers, “Don’t listen to Steve King’s excuses. Comparing immigrants to dogs is offensive.” The second pop-up links to a video compilation of some of King’s more controversial remarks throughout his time in Congress.

Here’s a look at how someone watching the video on King’s fundraising page would now see it:

Those comments aren’t the only ones that have made King, in the words of one GOP aide, a “nighmare” on immigration. Last week, he caused a stir when he compared unauthorised immigrant college students to drug mules with “calves the size of cantaloupes.”

