GOP Congressman Freaks Out And Says That 'Illegal Aliens' 'Invaded' His Office

In the midst of a vibrant Senate debate over immigration reform, Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) tweeted on Thursday that 20 “illegal aliens” had “invaded” his Washington, D.C., office.



20 brazen self professed illegal aliens have just invaded my DC office. Obama’s lawless order gives them de facto immunity from U.S. law. — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 13, 2013

King is one of the most vehement opponents of the “Gang of Eight” Senate bill making its way through the body.

It’s unclear exactly what King was referring to, but immigration reform advocates traveled to Washington this week to make their presence felt on Capitol Hill as the Senate debates its bill.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed an amendment offered by King that would end the Department of Homeland Security’s discretion to avoid deporting young, unauthorised immigrants and others deemed “low-priority.”

That amendment, which passed with 221 Republican votes, stands as a significant contrast to the bill moving through the Senate, which proposes a 13-year path to citizenship for unauthorised immigrants living in the United States before Dec. 31, 2011.

King later followed up on his first tweet by tying his office’s security to border security, something that is threatening to throw a wrench into the Senate’s bill:

#Gof8 You promise border security. How, when we can’t secure Congress from Obama amnesty? Schumer, McCain, come guard my door. — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 13, 2013

At a meeting of influential conservatives in New York last month, King and other House Republicans clashed with conservative panelists who challenged their hardline stances on immigration reform.

King outlined his preferred method of reform, which includes instituting a “point system” for immigrants, as well as “scoring” people by age, education, earning capability, language skills, and capital. He also praised the E-Verify system, an online tool that checks workers’ immigration status.

At that point, Forbes’ John Tamny, a member of the three-person panel, jumped in to confront King.

“I’ve heard tonight about E-Verify. I’ve heard about not giving immigrants ‘amnesty.’ I’ve heard about the federal government controlling more who comes across our border. And I don’t see anything that’s remotely small government about any of these three things,” Tamny said.

